RFK Jr. to visit South Texas Head Start Program for community engagement

ALICE, Texas —

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit a South Texas Head Start program next week to observe early childhood education services and engage with local families.

Kennedy, along with Administration for Children and Families Assistant Secretary Alex Adams, will tour the Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) Head Start Birth Five Program in Alice on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The visit will include stops at preschool and toddler classrooms, where the officials will observe the program's educational activities and services for young children. The delegation will also participate in a closed roundtable discussion with Head Start staff and parents to discuss program services and family engagement initiatives.

The Head Start program serves children from birth to five years old and their families, providing comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and family support services to low-income communities.

Following the classroom visits and roundtable discussion, Kennedy and Adams will hold a press gaggle at 12:15 p.m. at the Mary E. Garcia Learning Center, located at 3051 Old Kingsville Road in Alice.

The visit highlights the administration's focus on early childhood education and community-based programs that support families in underserved areas. Head Start programs have served millions of children and families across the United States since the program's inception in 1965.

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