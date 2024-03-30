Remembering the Vietnam Veterans in Jim Wells County

The United Veterans Burial Association hosted a National Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony was a time remember for Veterans of all branches and war.



The National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony gives hope to those living, as many forget what service-members gave to protect their country, family, and friends.

At the Old Collins Cemetery, veterans remembered those who fought by their side during one of the most controversial wars in American history.

The Vietnam War started in November 1955. Many Americans were drafted into the war before it ended in April 1975. When these vets came back to the states, there was no fanfare waiting for them. There was no gratitude for their courage nor their sacrifice.

"When we first came back from Vietnam people use to treat us real bad. So, for the longest time – it wasn't recognized,” Vietnam veteran Martin Garcia said.

“Welcome back – Vietnam Veterans. Welcome back. Welcome home,” Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa said.

National Vietnam Veterans Day ceremonies are a time to thank Vietnam Vets and all veterans. It’s a time to remember.

“We don’t want our Vietnam veterans to go on being rejected, ignored. Not given credit for what they did. They served and they died by the thousands,” United Veterans’ Burial Association Commander Gilbert Trevino said.

Trevino is a retired Marine Corp Veteran whose life mission is to honor his comrades.

“We want to bring them together here, give them some peace of mind, bring them together,” he said.

Trevino said the Vietnam Vet was rejected for their service, but Americans have changed, and vets are grateful.

