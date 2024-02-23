REAL INC. bridges the food gap around Coastal Bend

Unstable economy is leaving families in need.

Alice non-profit is helping provide assistance to provide food assistance.

For the last year and a half, REAL INC. has been traveling across the county with its satellite food pantry.

The economy’s instability and the rise in cost have left families looking for assistance. One Alice non-profit has been providing food assistance to supplement their meals.

Lucy Bayarena's family lives on a ranch outside the Alice city limits. They use the extra food to help make full meals. She said everything costs more, raising chickens and having a garden helps with the food budget, and yet – that depends on weather.

The family says they would find ways to make their meals, but the Rural Economic Assistance League’s (REAL) food pantry has been a blessing.

"It helps the family quite a bit. We get a lot of vegetables that we don't generally buy. You know – we get to try new, new vegetables, new foods, and stuff. It has really helped my household a lot,” Bayarena said.

The United States Department of Agriculture said the average annual food-at-home prices were five percent higher in 2023 than in 2022.

“We've seen a big impact in families around the county. I believe it's just a cost in food. It's really hard nowadays. Money expenses – living expenses – it's just – everything is really hard,” said Savanna Molina, Food Pantry and Program Food Manager.

Savanna Molina said people work hard, but sometimes it’s not enough for all their expenses.

Molina said this year, they have served three hundred families in nine counties throughout the Coastal Bend.

She's glad to help serve people in the nine counties they are located in. She said right now, everyone is struggling.

REAL’s mission continues with each food box provided to families around the Coastal Bend. REAL INC employees said these families just need a helping hand to put food on their table.

For more information on REAL and all their services, call 361-668-3158.

