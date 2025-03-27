Rainwater flowing into Alice creeks as the rain continues

The long-awaited rain has arrived! Creeks are rising with rain water and the National Weather Service expected a potential for flooding.

According to Jim Wells County Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Brown, Alice and the county have been spared from flash flooding, but, he reminds everyone, the rain isn’t done.

"One of our main concerns, there is a lot of water on the roads. There has been a lot of construction. This is the first time we've had significant rain since October,” Brown said.

He’s keeping an eye on the weather conditions throughout the county and what he sees worries him.

"What we've seen is - we've got about five inches of rain on the south side of Premont. Right now, we've started to see an uptick in car crashes,” Brown said.

In Alice, Brown said, there’s been about two inches of rain and climbing. Most of the water is going into the creeks like San Fernando and Lattas Creek.

"The creeks are doing what they're designed to do. They're catching the water and pushing it further south to Baffin Bay. The creeks are gonna rise,” he said.

The JWC native said he’s been in constant communication with officials in the city, county, and National Weather Services.

"We don't see any anticipation of them breeching of the banks or the creeks. There's a lot of cracks in the ground that the water has filled up that void,” Brown said.

There are state emergency first responders in the area, including swift water rescue teams, in case they are needed around the area.

"Fortunately for Jim Wells County, we're getting a good slow soaking rain that is much needed,’ Brown said.

The Emergency Management Coordinator encourages people in this community to stay inside if possible, and, warns them not to drive through high water.

