Off-duty deputy shoots armed man walking down Alice street

Armed man shooting in the Garcia neighborhood was shot by off-duty officer.

Off-duty officer was at his resident when the shooting occurred.

One man is in the hospital after an off-duty Duval County deputy shot him Monday night on the 200 block of Garcia Street.

Alice police chief Eden Garcia says the deputy has not been arrested and is currently cooperating with law enforcement.

Preliminary reports said the armed man, Christian Villagran, was in the neighborhood shooting a rifle when he came across the deputy.

The deputy and the victim exchanged fire. Villagran ran from the area to his home.

Garcia said the victim's family reported his injuries.

The deputy was not injured.

