New business in Alice levels up

Jesus Guerrero and his mother Noemi Garza opened the business. He said the modern arcade is scoring high with gamers in the Coastal Bend.

“It’s an arena where you can basically come in, rent time, hang out, socialize. A place for kids to come — even grown-ups,” said Jesus Guerrero, Pixel Play Arena Manager.

Back in 2020, Guerrero became paralyzed after being shot. Guerrero said he’s never dwelt on his circumstances but always tried to see the brighter side of life. Despite the challenge, Guerrero and his mother decided running a business was another level they wanted to try.

He reveals he’s always had an interest in electronics and was eager to use his skills.

“I’ve had the idea for a very long time. I just never really gone about it. Now, that I saw the schools are having it and everything. Is when I really said, ‘I think it’s time to do this,'” Guerrero said.

Alice is not home to many kid-friendly businesses. And Guerrero said most don’t allow kids to socialize much.

“Now we have something for kids. We’ve needed something like this. Getting the kids together in the community and all that. Getting the people together. Interacting with people,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero and his family want the Pixel Play Arena to provide a fun experience to people from all backgrounds.

