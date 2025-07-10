Mobile pediatric clinic brings healthcare to rural communities in South Texas

A mobile pediatric clinic is set to hit the road in Alice, bringing much-needed medical care directly to families in rural communities who struggle with healthcare access.

The Alice Pediatric Clinic purchased a fully equipped mobile medical unit to serve patients who face transportation challenges or live in areas with limited healthcare options.

"Not everybody has access to come to a hub city like Alice," said Tara Mendietta, a nurse practitioner with the Alice Pediatric Clinic.

Mendietta, has been with the clinic for seven years, said many parents express concern about the lack of medical access in their neighborhoods, with distance being a primary barrier.

"Some people don't have the transportation or the means to come. And, so, this was a way to give back and go to them directly. That way they can still get the care," Mendietta said.

The mobile clinic, which the practice has had since the COVID-19 pandemic, is now being deployed specifically for patient care in underserved areas.

"We purchased the unit and we created the idea of having it available for other rural communities because they do have limited access. They don't have health care in their small areas," Mendietta said.

For working parents like Leslie Davis, who is employed at a local school, the mobile clinic represents a practical solution to a common problem.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for working parents and for parents that don't have a vehicle to be able to get their kids seen. And not have to come over to the office or not have to come to Alice," Davis said.

Davis, who discovered the service through social media, appreciates how it helps families avoid missing work for medical appointments.

"As a working mom I think it's important because we're not having to miss a day or a whole day of work. We can, maybe, get in and get out quickly," Davis said.

Dr. Erik Nisimblat, whose family owns the Alice Pediatric Clinic, understands the challenges faced by rural residents. Being from Alice himself, he's enthusiastic about the mobile unit's potential impact.

"This is the first time we're actually rolling it out for just patient care," Nisimblat said.

The mobile clinic is already accepting appointments, and walk-ins will be welcome.

According to Nisimblat, the unit should begin operations by the end of July, with hopes of improving healthcare access and outcomes for families throughout the region's rural communities.

"That ability to go and reach to families that we already care for not only in Alice, but also into the surrounding rural communities that are much smaller populations - is a way to bring that pediatric care closer to them," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

