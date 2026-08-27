ALICE, Texas — Memorial Stadium will not be finished in time for the start of football season because safety rails are not yet in place, it was announced Wednesday.

It has been a full year since Coyote football has been played in the city of Alice. The delay has left many in the community longing for its completion, though some neighbors say they remain excited despite the setback.

Memorial Stadium won't be ready for the start of football season due to safety rail issues

One community member said anticipation for the new stadium remains high, and that she plans to make the trip to support the team regardless of the venue.

"The anticipation of playing there is extremely high. Um, the fact that it's not ready yet due to construction. The game has been moved to Beeville. So, me being a strong football mom, we are gonna go support our Alice Coyotes in Beeville," Melissa Escobar with Action Sports and Awards said.

Others expressed frustration over the delay and the stadium's progress given its cost.

"With the way it was slid into them like they they thought that they were gonna get a better stadium you're gonna get something for 30 or40 million that you know you're expecting a beautiful. A beautiful structure. It's not that it looks it looks lame," Art Charles an Alice community member said.

Registered nurse Larissa Trio said she understands why the stadium isn't open yet, and that safety must come first.

"Whoever is working on the site do know that it is not safe for people to be going up and down the stairs, anything like that, and it is just a big fall risk for anybody just because it's not just the younger generation that attend the games," Trigo said.

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