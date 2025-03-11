Limitless Youth Ministry clean up Veterans Park in Alice

For most people Spring Break means fun in the sun, but some local students used their time to help others. A group of six young men decided to clean up their community on Tuesday, March 11, instead of hitting the beach.

With trash bags in one hand and rakes in the other, the Limitless Youth Ministry kids spent their Spring Break at Veterans Park on off of Alto Street and South Cameron.

"Honestly, I was kinda happy because I like going out and helping people. I feel like a lot of kids nowadays just sit around probably playing games and stuff,” Limitless Youth Ministry member Isaiah Ybarra said.

The 16-year-old said he was born to be outdoors and he takes any chance he can to help.

Ybarra and his fellow teens chose to get their hands dirty. They picked up trash and raked leaves at a place dedicated to the American soldier.

The city maintains the park, but Miguel Chapa, City Director of Parks and Open Spaces, said employees are currently dedicated to other parks as they prepare for ball season. Chapa said they appreciate the help and the blessing.

Amy DeLeon lives and works next to the park. She said the park is used regularly for military ceremonies and by families. She saw a social media post about the youth being at the park and it put a smile on her face knowing they chose to go do a good deed.

“I’m very proud of them. For them to be here and not being out having fun with their friends when they could be and they chose to be here,” DeLeon said.

She said in her 43 years in the neighborhood, she’s seen kids enjoy the park in many ways, but they also clean it for others to enjoy.

Kids just like Maleko Ybarra, another member of Limitless Youth Ministry. He said they can have fun anytime, but providing service is just as important right now.

"People do say that we are the future of this planet and stuff. And we should be able to take care of this place and make sure that it's clean and safe for the next generation,” Maleko said.

They collected 45 bags of trash and leaves.

Neighbors around Veterans Park said the work of the youth doesn’t go unnoticed. They hope to see more neighborly love throughout the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!