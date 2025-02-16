Life claimed by hit-and-run driver on Hwy 359

Friday night, on State Highway 359 one mile south of Alfred, Texas, that's just north of Alice, Texas, a woman was left dead in the roadway around 10:30 p.m.

DPS officers say Mikaela Lee, a 25-year-old woman from Alice was walking along 359 in the southbound lane, reportedly in and out of the roadway. Lee was hit by an unknown car that was also going south and the driver didn't stop. Lee was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace McKenzie Chapa.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol Alice office. If anyone has any information on this crash, they are requested to contact the Texas Highway Patrol at (361) 698-5600.

