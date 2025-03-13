Learning basic swimming lessons at Alice Natatorium Spring Break Camp

Summer fun in South Texas equals water. In Alice, some neighborhood swimmers attended the Spring Break Camp this week at the Alice Natatorium and Water Park.

The camp’s purpose is to focus on fun and water safety for our younger neighbors.

"If you can't swim to wear a lifejacket,” Cataleya Rose Moreno said.

7-year-old Moreno is a camp participant, and said she’s excited to learn to swim.

"I learning how to swim and to not be scared of the water when I put my face in,” she said.

Moreno said she wants to swim competitively someday. For now, she’s wearing her life jacket and goggles in the pool at the Alice Natatorium and Water Park while her mom works.

"Our objective here is so the kids can have fun while their parents are still out having to work. We provide a safe environment for the kids and interact with other children their age,” Jessica Marrufo, the director of Alice Natatorium and Water Park said.

In her time at the facility, Marrufo said there are so many activities here, but the most important one is teaching the kiddos.

"First and foremost - we always teach the kids that you have to respect the water, follow rules with all bodies of water. Learning how to swim can save your life one day or a family member or friend,” Marrufo said.

This year, there were about 20 kids at the camp engaged in activities other than swimming.

10-year-old Daniel Rodriguez has gone to the camp for the second year in a row while his mother works.

"So, I'm having fun and I'm being safe when I'm swimming,” he said. “I learned how to swim when I was eight.”

Rodriguez said he can always learn more about swimming, especially with lifeguards watching.

According to Texas Family and Protective Services, in the last five years there’s been one water-related death in Jim Wells County for children between the ages of zero and 17.

Supervision is key to ensure safety for children near any body of water. Adults should always be vigilant about watching kids around water, both indoors and outdoors.

"Drownings can happen in the tub, in the backyard pool, buckets and ice chests, lakes and/or beach," John Lennon, with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said.

These neighborhood kids want to remind everyone, "Don’t forget to practice water safety!”

Learn more about child water safety at our www.watchkidsaroundwater.org [watchkidsaroundwater.org.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!