JWC Habitat for Humanity chose new family for 22nd home

The Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity has selected an Alice family for a new home.

Following a lengthy process, Sabrina Rangel, Fidencio Godines, and their three children were chosen for a new three-bedroom, two-bath house.

This would be the non-profit’s 22nd home built in the county.

For Rangel, this wasn’t the first time they had applied. They applied back in 2022 but were not chosen.

But they didn’t lose hope.

"I was telling Fidencio, 'Why don't we try? The kids are getting older. We don't have room in the house anymore,” Rangel said.

After meeting with the board for a home interview, the Godines said they didn’t feel like they got it until they got the call.

"I believe timing is everything. God's times everything perfectly,” Rangel said.

“We were shocked. I turned to look at her, and she's over the crying. I was like, okay, I guess we got it,” Godines said.

Habitat for Humanity is a national, non-profit organization with a mission to spread Jesus Christ’s message by providing families a hand up, not a hand out.

Rangel said she and her family are thankful for the board’s guidance during the whole process.

"Im excited to go through the whole process. Honestly, you know, we're putting our whole blood, sweat and tears into making something that's for us,” she said.

With this new home, they now have room to grow, make memories, and “have friends over and watch the Eagles,” Godines said.

The Godines said their family, friends and co-workers are excited for their family’s opportunity of a lifetime.

The house is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, before closing the next family will be blessed with a new home.

