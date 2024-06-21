Jim Wells County residents impacted by Tropical Storm Alberto

Tropical Storm Albert made its presence known in Jim Wells County.

He dropped several inches of rain in the overnight hours of Wednesday, June 19.

Water levels in creeks rose and county roads flooded.

Lattas Creek, located on South Reynolds near the intersection of Alto Street, is one of many creeks in Alice filled with water left from Tropical Storm Alberto.

Over the last few days, water levels have been rising. If you drive around Alice on the morning of Thursday, June 20, you'll come across heavy downpours. Some standing water can also be found on a few roads like a small patch on East Fifth Street.

Just west of Alice, you'll find homes like Jerry Munoz's, flooded. Munoz said he was prepared, but he didn't expect what happened next.

"We got a tornado alert," he said. That's when the concern began.

"During the first of the storm, the ground was so dry - it just soaked it right in. But then after last night - we got another three inches and then, here it comes," Munoz said.

Munoz said he feels the standing water that remains is due to the lack of drainage in the area.

In Alfred, southwest of Orange Grove, the Gaulding family home saw some of the damage from the storm in their own backyard.

Emilee Gaulding said they were home when their trampoline was thrown against her home by the wind, taking out the power source.

"It just ripped the whole thing off the wall. There's a pole that goes straight up from the roof over to the power pole and ripped everything completely out. Tore up our roof and all the trim. Tore everything out," she said.

The mother of four credits God for keeping them safe.

Several residents who live in Jim Wells County have said they're not ready for another storm, but they are staying alert as they watch another tropical disturbance works its way in the Gulf.

