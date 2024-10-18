Groundbreaking ceremony for Drug and Crisis Center

New drug and crisis center headed to Alice.

Officials with Coastal Plains and Jim Wells County broke ground on the new building.

Construction is expected to be completed in 10 months.

It’ll be a new building in the Alice community, with a special emphasis for Jim Wells and Duval County residents fighting drug addictions.

On Thursday, Oct.17, the Alice community gathered at the Coastal Plains Integrated Health Center on the 600 block of West Front Street.

Officials from Coastal Plains and leaders from the community broke ground on land that will become an addiction and crisis drop-in center. This is the first of three centers in the nine counties Coastal Plains CTR services.

The hope is that people fighting drugs or other crises will find the assistance they need to live a better life.

The new center will be located next to the existing center dedicated to mental health. It’ll be approximately 5,400 square feet.

Construction started Thursday and is expected to be completed in 10 months depending on weather - costing approximately $1.3 million.

