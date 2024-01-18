Grieving families raise money for Alice HS graduates in honor of loved ones

In 2021, four Alice young men were killed in a car accident.

The families of the young men began a non-profit foundation and began to raise money.

On Saturday morning they will have a 4k run in Alice at the Anderson Park.

A tragic accident in 2021 claimed the lives of four young men from the Alice community. These young men were able to graduate high school, but they were unable to experience other milestones such as college.

Veronica Reyna is the mother of one of these young men who is helping make sure other alumni in Alice get the chance to experience a college education.

Reyna said will never forget the day her world turned upside down when she lost her 18-year-old son in a car crash.

“On January 23rd, 2021, my son Julian and his friends Ruben Gonzalez, Kanyon Alegra, and Noam Ortiz were coming home. It was one of those foggy, foggy Texas nights and they lost their way,” Veronica Reyna said.

Reyna says these boys were generous and kind. Their friends created a memorial on the Business 281 bridge to always remember them.

Reyna didn’t know their families, but now they share a bond.

“As every grieving parent knows – it’s just day by day. Even throughout my day – even at work. One minute I’ll be fine and then the next minute – I’m not,” Veronica Reyna said.

To keep their memory alive, she along with the other families and the community came together to raise money for scholarships.

“It’s a two-sided coin because you’re excited that this is going on and you’re excited that you’re raising money. But it’s hard to know that your son’s not here. For me and the other families it's difficult,” she said.

They're raising money this Saturday by hosting a 4K Run for the four lives taken too soon. The money will be used to provide $1,000 scholarships to current Alice High School graduates.

Reyna's son had been accepted to Coastal Bend College and wanted to pursue a career in health care. Because he and his friends didn't get their chance --- she's made it her mission to help other young adults reach their goals.

Veronica Reyna says it’ll be a bittersweet moment, but at the end of the day, she knows her son and his friends would be happy to see that they’re making a difference in their neighborhood.

The Forever Friends Scholarship 4K run will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Anderson Park, 2300 North Texas Boulevard in Alice. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m.

For more information call Veronica Reyna at 361-661-2410.

