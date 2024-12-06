Fun, clothes and memories during Shop with a Cop

Coastal Bend first responders partnered with Banquantte ISD for Shop with a Cop.

On Friday, Dec. 6, first responders awaited Banquette students at the Alice Walmart.

Students were able to get clothes, shoes, and toys as part of the annual event.

The season of giving continues in Alice, with local first responders from across the Coastal Bend making sure every child had a gift under the tree this Christmas.

With Christmas around the corner area first responders partnered with Banquette Independent School District for the annual Shop with a Cop.

Their goal?

To spread Christmas joy to one kiddo at a time. On Friday, Dec. 6, students exited the bus in front of Walmart where officers, firefighters and other first responders awaited their arrival.

Sofia Netro is a fifth grader at Banquette Elementary. This is her first time at the annual Christmas event.

“(It was) really good. Because it's fun,” she said.

Her favorite part of the vent was “when we look(ed) through the jackets. Because I love jackets,” she said.

Shop with a Cop was established as a way for first responders to give back during a time when families may need extra help.

"We do our best to kinda help out as much as we can and be there for those that don't have someone there, unfortunately,” said Matthew Schmidt, Jim Wells County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.

Judge Schmidt has been part of the shopping event for the last three years. He said the reason he continues to participate is the kids.

"Just the joy and experience of hanging out with someone you don't know at all. And just seeing the smiles and the looks on their faces - it's priceless,” Schmidt said.

He’s talking about faces like Yaraitza Garcia, another fifth grader at Banquette Elementary. Garcia like her classmate, she was looking for clothes.

"We went to go get pants and we went to The toy section. I got hatchimals because I haven't got those in a while. It's really fun. I don't go out a lot. And it's really fun to do - to go out,” Garcia said.

The annual event gives the children a special memory this Christmas that they’ll remember for years to come.

