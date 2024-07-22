Four Alicians - including firefighters - stung by bees

Four people in Alice, including three firefighters, were stung by bees.

Alice firefighters were called for assistance to Garcia Avenue July 21 for a man that was attacked by bees while cutting grass.

Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas said we call the bee attacks, but bees are defending their hives.

Bee stings are not uncommon, but, what should you know to help stay safe.

“We have lost people. People have lost their lives to the bees in this area. So, it’s concerning to us,” said Patrick Thomas, Alice Fire Chief.

Thomas said on the afternoon of July 21, firefighters were called to Garcia Street to assist an individual being attacked by bees.

“This particular situation the individual was not on their property where the bees originated from. He was cutting grass on the neighboring property,” Thomas said.

He said every year, especially in the summer heat, first responders see bee attacks.

Thomas said loud noises and vibrations can cause bees to defend their hives.

“I know for us, sometimes, they can be a pest but they have a place in our world. They’re pollinators. They pollinate our crops. We don’t want to eliminate the bees we need them to do their part for our system. It’s inevitable that we’re going to come crossing paths,” Thomas said.

He explained to reduce your risk of being attacked wear light clothing, inspect surrounding and reduce loud noises.

“I strongly discourage anybody from taking care of bees themselves. Always turn that over to an expert. Again they can be very deadly,” Thomas said.

Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas said people need to be mindful of their surroundings and to get immediate medical attention if stung.

