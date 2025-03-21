Former Alice, Robstown Police Chief remembered

People all over South Texas mourn the loss of Alice and Robstown Former Police Chief Rex Ramon. He passed away Thursday, March 20 from cancer.

Ramon served 30 years with the Alice Police Department, including seven as police chief. Alice residents said integrity and relationships were his priorities.

Raul David Valadez is a longtime friend and colleague to Ramon. They met in 1990 when Valadez was a security guard and Ramon was on patrol at Alice PD.

"We sat in the same office. We were next to each other everyday. We had lunch everyday,” Valadez said. “One thing you’ll learn - know about Rex - he was always straightforward.”

Valadez attended the Ramon wedding and the Ramon’s visited him after his stroke. The friendship continued and so did the police work. They both worked at Robstown PD and Kleberg County Sheriff’s Department.

In 2023, Ramon told Valadez he had stage 4 kidney cancer.

Valadez was by Ramon’s side when he died.

“That he waited till I got there was special. Made me feel good,” he said.

Now, he holds on to the memories of their friendship.

"He kept everything the same. That was the thing about him. Everything was always the same whether he was a police officer or the guy you met down the street,” Valadez said.

Neighborhood news reporter Melissa Trevino got to know Ramon and his wife, JoAnn, when she worked at the local newspaper. She gave her condolences to Ramon’s widow.

JoAnn said in a written statement to Trevino -

"From his girls—Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to a man whose strength and resilience carried him through every challenge. He fought with everything he had until his very last breath, showing us all what true courage looks like. Though words will never be enough to express how much we will miss him, we find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on. In the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the memories we will cherish forever. Now, as he rests, we know he has taken on a new watch, guarding the gates of heaven with the same honor and dedication he carried throughout his life.”

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia also shared memories of Rex Ramon. Garcia met Ramon when he was just starting his career as an investigator.

"He was a man of few words, but he was honest and he had integrity. And he really believed in what he did,” Garcia said. "He sacrificed a lot. Not just for the city but for his family and everyone else. As any good father would do or any good man would do."

On behalf of the Alice PD, Garcia said, “As a city we want to say thank you. Thank you for all that he did. We will miss him and he was a great friend.”

Rex Ramon’s rosary and funeral will be held at Trevino Funeral Home in Alice. Viewing will start on Wednesday, March 26 from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. The rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 27, starting at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice.

