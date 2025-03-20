Former Alice and Robstown Police Chief Rex Ramon loses his battle with cancer

ALICE, Tx — Rex Ramon, the former Chief of Police for Alice and Robstown, has lost his battle with cancer.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, Ramon died Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Alice Police ,Alice Fire Department, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, the Jim Wells County Probation Office, and the Agua Dulce City Marshal escorted Ramon's body to Trevino Funeral Home in Alice.

Former Alice and Robstown Police Chief Rex Ramon Funeral Procession

Ramon had a long career in law enforcement, having worked as a patrol officer before being named corporal and then a sergeant. He also served as a detective and worked in narcotics for 10 years.

He served Alice PD for 26 years before being promoted to police chief in June 2014.

In July 2021, Ramon was hired by the City of Robstown to be their police chief.

He served the town for more than two years before Robstown Mayor David "Petey" Martinez and the Robstown City Council voted to let him go in January 2024.

There's no word on funeral services at this time.

