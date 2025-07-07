Families await justice in 2022 Alice double murder case

A plea deal is on the table for the man accused of killing two women in Alice more than three years ago, as families continue their long wait for justice.

Alejandro Lopez Jr. is facing murder charges in the 2022 deaths of Ana Pastor, 23, and Nola Morales, 36.

"It's just been so hard these past three years. We want to get the right justice for them," said Annabel Pastor, Ana Pastor's mother.

The families of both victims were in court Monday, July 7th, expecting sentencing, but Lopez, who remains in jail custody, was not present.

"I was informed by crime victims that there was going to be a 35-year plea which, honestly, I didn't agree with. Not a double capital murder case," said Ernesto L. Morales, Nola Morales' father.

Jim Wells County District Attorney Carlos Omar Garcia explained the current status of the case.

"In this case there were two victims, so it's changed to two lesser included offenses of murder. So, that would be two counts of murder," Garcia said.

Garcia said he could not discuss specifics of any plea deal until the court approves it.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Fifth Street during the summer of 2022. Investigators believe Lopez and another man were arguing with Ana and Nola before the killings.

"We'll move forward and see what happens. Apparently, they didn't come to an agreement today," Ernesto said.

The families remain committed to seeing the case through to what they consider a just conclusion.

"If it has to take a little bit longer - let it be longer. As long we get the justice we that we're comfortable with," Annabel said.

A judge has scheduled a plea hearing for early August.

