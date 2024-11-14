Elderly woman dies in auto-ped accident in Alice

Elderly woman in Alice dies following an auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The driver of a small SUV struck the woman.

Woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

An elderly woman in Alice died Wednesday, Nov. 13 following an auto-pedestrian accident near the 500 block of North Johnson Street.

Police were called to the scene at 6:20 p.m.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said the elderly woman, in her 80s, was crossing the road when a small SUV hit her.

Garcia said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and has been cooperative.

The woman, whose name has not has been released, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The driver has not been cited.

