Dubose Elementary students bring Disney's 'Frozen Junior' to life in upcoming performances

Students at Dubose Elementary in Alice are preparing to showcase their talents in a production of Disney's "Frozen Junior," combining music, acting and fun in their end-of-year performance.

Fifth-grader Sunnie Contreras will be front and center for the first time in the production.

"I like acting out stuff and who the character is supposed to be, and I like acting them out," Contreras said.

Despite her enthusiasm, Contreras admits to feeling nervous about her performance.

"It's hard because when you're the only one speaking, everyone's quiet, so you, so if you messed up a line, you're gonna be - they're all gonna be looking at you," Contreras said.

Contreras, who has several roles in the production including portraying snow, sees the experience as helping shape her future aspirations.

"It helps me by being confident when, when I actually become a model and walk down that runway," Contreras said.

Music teacher Tammy Rakowitz is leading the students through their preparations.

"I've always felt like it was my philosophy as a music educator to kind of encourage kids to be, productive members of, the arts," Rakowitz said.

Rakowitz believes audiences will be impressed by what the young performers can accomplish.

"It's pretty impressive what they can do for their age and it'll be worth coming to see," Rakowitz said.

The production offers students more than just entertainment value, according to Rakowitz.

"The personal responsibility, time commitment, time management," Rakowitz said.

Fifth-grader Jaxson Lopez, who plays the role of Christoph, has embraced the discipline required for the production.

"Sometimes you like just need to do what you need to do. And do everything that they tell you to do," Lopez said.

His advice to fellow performers is straightforward.

"To just act your best and do your best as well as you can," Lopez said.

The students will perform "Frozen" at the school over three days, with shows running from May 16 to May 18.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

