DPS pursuit ends in Alice with two arrested for alleged human smuggling

Two men lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase starting in Brooks County and ending in Jim Wells County.

The men were found to be in the company of two women from Mexico.



Four people were detained in Alice on Monday, November 25, following a high-speed pursuit that started in Brooks County.

Department of Public Safety SGT. Harold Mallory said the chase began when a trooper observed a 2013 Honda Civic traveling over 100 miles per hour on Highway 281.

SGT. Mallory said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, 28-year-old Joe Lara of College Station, did not stop. Lara had three passengers in the vehicle.

The front passenger was 22-year-old Richard Rodriguez of Bryan/College Station. The women in the back seat were from Mexico.

Sgt. Mallory said they used spikes to slow the vehicle down, but they were unsuccessful.

The car chase ended on the 200 block of County Road 341, east of the Alice city limits, with the Honda Civic in the dirt fields.

Officers and paramedics attended to the suspects at the scene.

Lara and Rodriguez were taken to the Jim Wells County jail. They are looking at felony charges of human smuggling and evading.

