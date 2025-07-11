Donate Blood, Get a Free Spa Service — Alice business owner is making it happen

ALICE, Texas — What began as a terrifying medical emergency has turned into a mission to save lives in the Coastal Bend.

Amara Garcia, owner of The Sculpting Spa, is using her personal health scare as a powerful motivator to combat the area’s ongoing blood shortage.

“About a year and a half ago, I ended up having seizures and going into the hospital, and I found out that I was having internal bleeding,” Garcia recalled.

The internal bleeding nearly cost her her life.

“It was scary, but it was also shocking, and unexpected. I didn’t know what to think at that time. They took me into surgery and gave me four bags of blood to save my life,” she said.

Now, almost two years later, Garcia is paying it forward — offering free and $50 dollars off services at her spa to anyone who donates blood to help ease the critical shortage in the community.

“You’re saving lives — from babies to teenagers, to adults and the elderly. That’s why I tell people, ‘If I give you a discount or a free service, will you go and donate?’ And they do. That means more to me than my time or my money.”

Officials at the Coastal Bend Blood Center say this kind of community partnership is vital — especially now.

“As you can see, the shelves are empty and that’s never a good thing for your local blood center especially for patients who are counting in the life saving blood,” said Ashley Ramirez with the blood center.

She added that the donation area is also empty, and that platelets and all blood types are needed — particularly during the summer months.

“Donors, our community partners, everybody, there's so many moving parts. It’s extremely important to bring that constant awareness, constant education of the importance of donating blood,” Ramirez said.

Garcia knows just how serious the consequences can be.

“It’s scary to think that someone might be in the same situation I was in, and they get denied blood because they don’t have enough and they lose their life.”

She’s encouraging others — especially businesses and younger generations — to help make an impact.

“Businesses and younger people spreading the word and getting your friends to join in and know how important it is, is crucial to getting more blood donations.”

If you’re interested in helping out and getting a discount or service in return, The Sculpting Spa encourages you to bring in proof of blood donation and take part in making a difference.

