Domestic violence vigil held in Alice

ALICE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Neighbors in Alice gathered Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Jim Wells County Courthouse for a vigil to honor their loved ones who have been affected by domestic violence.

“We must stop the abuse. We must come forward as parents, grandparents, uncles, neighbors,” said Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used to gain or maintain power and control.

Over 1 in 3 women (35.6 percent) and 1 in 4 men (28.5 percent) in the US have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Domestic violence is an epidemic,” said Marisol Garcia, Assistant District Attorney in Jim Wells County. “And we need the entire community to get together and recognize and realize and refer the victims to our office.

In Texas, one in three Texans will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

If you or someone you know is in danger you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

