COVID-19 Memorial Bench in Alice

COVID-19 pandemic devastated many lives around the world.

On Saturday, March 23, the Fence of Love at the Anderson Park in Alice was closed.

The fence was replaced with a permanaent memorial at the Heldt Park in downtown Alice with a yellow bench for all to see.

Covid-19 pandemic devastated the small counties of Jim Wells and Duval Counites. Now families and the City of Alice have a memorial bench downtown to remind them of each individual taken too soon.

In these South Texas Counties, A Fence of Love was established at Alice’s Anderson Park while a permanent fixture was found. The Fence of Love was closed Saturday, March 23, 2024, and the yellow bench was unveiled.

Lisa Rodriguez Escalona lost her parents and her grandmother to covid in 2021. She shared her story with others, over time and asked partnered with the city and other covid families, to be put where everyone would see it.

“This is where the parades pass through, the trees at and something more permanent. To memorialize and honor our lost loved ones. This is something we've strived to do since the very beginning,” said Lisa Rodriguez Escalona, Organizer of Jim Wells County Covid walks under Yellow Heart Memorial.

The bench is to be a constant reminder of the grief caused.

Lisa Rodriguez Escalona said the grief in losing her family is unbearing at times. However, this grief has brought her closer to her community.

This Memorial Bench will be a permanent staple downtown and in the hearts of many.

