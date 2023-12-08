Chick-Fil-A opens in Alice

A new business in Alice opened.

Chick-fil-A held a grand opening festivities for the public.

Owner Michael Kandler is excited to be part of the community in both his personal and professional life.

The business has partnered with non-profit organizations in Jim Wells County to fight hunger.

The Alice community is clucking with excitement as Chick-fil-A moves into town.

The owner of the restaurant told KRIS 6 his goal is more than selling chicken, but to invest in the community.

The locally owned and operated restaurant opened its doors on Thursday morning to serve the Alice community. Throughout the day – employees were busy behind the registers and filling orders – as the line inside and in the drive-thru remained steady.

Chick-fil-A may be new to the area – yet customers like Olivia Robledo and Alayna Chapa have been loyal customers. The cousins stopped for lunch and said they loved the atmosphere.

“First of all we love Chick-fil-A (...) we had a lot of anticipation building up for, it was a really awesome experience. Everyone’s very sweet here,” Chapa said.

Michael Kandler has been a part of Chick-fil-A since he was 14. Years later when he moved to another area of South Texas, he met his wife.

The Kandlers are a growing family because of the business. Now, they are here and looking to the future.

“In 2024 – we’re really looking forward to build our generosity strategy around education and foster care. That’s kind of where our heads at in 2024,”Michael Kandler said. ”We’ll change that annually to bring in more organizations and try and move that needle.

For the next month, he said they are trying to make sure that they are serving great food and a hospitable environment.

But once they get that figured out – they are excited to do some fun things in 2024.

Michael Kandler said their investment in the future is important. Chick-fil-A Alice has also taken a fighting stance against hunger and made sure to thank the local heroes.

Heroes like Alice Police Department officers who were present for the first day. These heroes took the opportunity to pet a calf in the petting zoo – just one of the many activities at the grand opening.

He and his family have already donated $25,000 to the Christian non-profit organization - Feeding America.

