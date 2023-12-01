Changing the playing field with E-SPORTS

Alice ISD students have taken sports to a different level.

E-SPORTS at the district has 50 participants enjoying their favorite hobby.

They are learning real-world skills like public speaking and building relationships.

They are fund-raising for new jerseys and travel expenses.

Alice Independent School District students have been growing and learning outside of their comfort zone thanks to video games. The E-SPORTS team at Alice ISD has flourished.

“E-SPORTS is electronic gaming where students compete in an online environment against other schools in their favorite video games,” said Luis Tavarez, E-SPORTS Organizer and Head Coach.

For those curious as to what E-SPORTS is – there’s your definition. It can also be defined. As success at Alice ISD.

In the first year – between the Alice High School and William Adams Middle School – there were 25 students and this year they’ve doubled in size. It’s now just play time for these 50 participants. They are also learning skills such as public speaking as well as improving their fine motor skills.

“For me it exercises my mind and my fingers. I mostly like – I like it cause I’m quite and all the time and I’m more focused,” said Joe Owens Griggs, WAMS E-SPORTS Gamer.

Eighth grader Nathan Flores and seventh grader Joe Owen Griggs are captains for the teams at WAMS.

“We practice a lot. We tell them to keep trying harder and we usually – we’re either we’re messing around with each other just trying to hype each other up or we’re goofing off,” said Nathan Flores, WAMS E-SPORTS Gamer.

Their teams are playing in the semi-finals and finals in a national competition. They hope to win at the state and national levels.

Head Coach Luis Tavarez and his teams are looking for the future. The Alice students are the only public-school team in the region to combine their love of games and education.

As they move forward – the E-SPORTS teams are trying to raise money to help them get new jerseys and money for travel expenses.

To donate to the teams, visit the following link

https://org.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/668511249?fbclid=IwAR3apxLbQ6xghSLUbju-aEYFSwJAWJzVk9uQeC_ApcA_7atEx_cqrD5-CqE.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.