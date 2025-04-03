CBC tackles mental health with newest programs

Mental health affects thousands across the Coastal Bend. But, when it comes to students, Coastal Bend College is trying to help more. The community college wasn’t a resource to help students face barriers when it comes to mental health.

The school now has program they say is aimed at help students cope better.

Adrian Lerma and Aris Gonzales are former Cougars from Coastal Bend Community College. They took-on full schedules a few years ago, while trying to manage school and life.

"Outside of school I was going through a lot of things,” Lerma said.

Lerma was enrolled in college courses while attending high school classes.

"It led to a lot of burnout, stress. And not only that I was working two jobs to try and make enough money,” he said.

Lerma insists that had there been a better tool to help find balance, he would have taken advantage of it.

"At the end it's not about your grades. It's about your own health. Your own well-being. If your grades are good and you still feel bad - you still feel bad. And it's going to cause more burn out and your grades aren't going to be good,” he said.

Just two months ago, years after he graduated CBC, the school is providing some relief to students.

Coshunda Fanning leads the Cougar Care and Will programs on the school's four campuses.

"Courage Care is important because we want others to be able to remove any non-academic barriers. Our students - the ultimate goal is to graduate,” Fanning said.

She’s noticed, in a short amount of time, students are registering for the free 24-hour services.

"It is very important because our mental health is what drives us every day. So, we have to make sure that we're taking care of our minds and our mental health. So, that we're able to thrive,” Fanning said.

Director Fanning said the programs offer help with food insecurity and transportation as well. Essentials college kids need.

"I believe mental health these days are as realized. So, I feel like to have someone come in and make it real definitely gives a new opportunity for students,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales and Lerma work at the Alice campus and they plan to share information about the programs with students they interact with.

CBC leaders hope their enhanced approach to help students tackle mental health barriers will improve students’ chances of graduating.

