Ben Bolt Fire Department hosting fundraiser in Alice on Aug. 10

ALICE, Tx — The Ben Bolt Fire Department is gearing up for a delicious fundraising event aimed at supporting community activities, including the beloved Truck and Treat Halloween celebration and a Christmas gift giveaway.

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sold out, at the 1st Community Bank of Alice's parking lot located at 1600 E. Main St., Alice, Texas 78332.

Melissa Trevino/KRIS 6 News

The menu will feature mouthwatering pork steak tacos and savory sausage wraps. The funds raised will go towards supporting various community initiatives designed to foster camaraderie and holiday spirit among Ben Bolt residents.

Fire Chief Patrick Thomas expressed his excitement about the fundraiser, which will serve as an opportunity for residents to support their local firefighters. He says the department hosts, participates in, and supports community programs throughout the year.

Melissa Trevino/KRIS 6 News

"The funds we raise from this fundraiser help enable us to make these programs happen. Some of the programs and activities we have done in the past include a Community Easter Event, Halloween Safety Event, Christmas Toy Drive, and CPR/Stop the Bleed events. We hope to continue to offer these programs and add to them this year," said Ben Bolt Fire Chief Thomas.

The department periodically hosts fundraisers like this and will continue to do so throughout the year.

"We appreciate the community support, and we love keeping our community safe," added Fire Chief Thomas.