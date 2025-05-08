Arkansas woman arrested for bank fraud, husband arrested for planning to rob Alice bank

A couple from Arkansas was arrested on Monday, May 5, by Alice police following an alleged bank fraud scheme and threats to rob a local bank.

The arrests came after 23-year-old Allison Dougan allegedly defrauded IBC Bank of $26,000, and her husband, 26-year-old Samuel Mason Molpus, later threatened to rob the same bank.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said Dougan and her family moved to Alice about three weeks ago. They claimed they owned a business called Ozark Safety Cabins that builds homes for veterans.

Dougan opened an account with an Alice bank. According to Police Chief Eden Garcia, Dougan gave the bank a check for $50,000. Days later, she began calling the bank, demanding money from the check that had not cleared. Garcia said the bank eventually agreed to give her $26,000, but in the end, the check wasn't valid. The bank reported the alleged theft to the Alice Police Department.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff confirmed Dougan targeted the IBC bank on the 2000 block of East Main Street.

Hours after Dougan's arrest, her husband, Molpus, was seen at an Alice business with a pistol.

He was attempting to purchase a ski mask and told the clerk repeatedly that he was going to rob the bank that filed charges against his wife, Garcia said.

The clerk immediately reported the incident to police, who arrested Molpus. During the arrest, police discovered Molpus had additional guns and a bulletproof vest in his vehicle.

Garcia said they are looking into the couple's business, Ozark Safety Cabins, which lists Dougan as the CEO, her mother is the vice president, and Dougan's brother is employed by the business. Dougan's mother and brother fled Alice as detectives began investigating the business.

The police chief confirmed that the family is known to have similar cases in other parts of Texas, Nevada, and their home state of Arkansas.

Neighborhoood News Reporter Melissa Trevino went to IBC Bank and spoke with the bank manager, who said due to bank policy, she couldn't confirm or deny the incident.

Garcia said they are working with other agencies in finding Dougan's additional family members.

Dougan was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of service. Her bond was set at $80,000.

Molpus was charged with terroristic threat to interrupt the use of a public place, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and obstruction or retaliation. His bond total was $10,000.

On Wednesday, May 7, both Dougan and Molpus were released on bond from the Jim Wells County Jail.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

