Annual COVID Remembrance Walk in Alice pays tribute to victims

The Alice community gathered for the annual COVID Remembrance Walk on Saturday.

Families and survivors shared their stories on COVID's impact.

Since 2021, Alice neighbors have held the annual COVID Remembrance Walk to honor the lives lost in Jim Wells and Duval Counties. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the crowd, gathered at Heldt Park, was small but impactful.

Lisa Rodriguez Escalona lost her parents and grandmother to COVID. She said she has made it her mission to honor our neighbors and family lost to the pandemic.

Escalona and others shared their heartbreaking stories of how COVID changed their lives.

Alice resident, Miranda Hinojosa is a COVID survivor. Three years ago, Hinojosa caught COVID and was in the hospital for 47 days. In her time, she saw others fight the disease and families saying good-bye from a distance.

“My family and I were super super blessed that I came out on the other end of it. But to come out and tell my story and to reassure everybody that they did lose that they fought as hard as they possibly could because it wasn’t an easy fight,” Hinojosa said.

She said she stayed with survivors guilt because god got her through while others were taken from their families.

The COVID Remembrance Walk is a part of The Yellow Heart Memorial.

