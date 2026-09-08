Alice WWII veteran Eduardo Rodriguez reinstated to VFW and honored by city as he turns 99 years old

ALICE, Texas — A World War II veteran from Alice is being honored for nearly a century of life and service — both on the battlefield and in his community.

Eduardo Rodriguez turned 99 on Sunday. On Monday, friends from the local VFW showed up to Meridian Care of Alice to reinstate him as a member.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco also stopped by and read a proclamation in Rodriguez's honor.

Family members say Rodriguez is camera-shy and will probably be upset that he is getting all this attention — but his loved ones say he deserves the public celebration.

His former neighbor, Clarissa Iglesias, now works at Meridian Care and says Rodriguez has always been a kind-hearted man.

"And ever since we were little, he would always come by the house and leave us presents every year. And yeah, he's always been funny, sweet, down to earth, always called to make sure we're OK," Iglesias said.

After serving in World War II, Rodriguez came back home to Alice, where he spent the next 30 years working at Denas Restaurant. He also worked at the counter of a local pharmacy, serving up burgers, ice cream and fountain drinks. His family says he often used his own money to help hungry customers.

"And he says that there was sometimes a child or children that would come by and didn't have any money and they were hungry and he would say, I'll buy you the hamburger. So back then they would buy a hamburger," his niece Mary Garcia said.

Rodriguez now spends his time at Meridian Care, working on crossword puzzles, playing bingo and checking in on his loved ones. He looks forward to celebrating his 100th birthday next year.

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