Alice woman killed in train collision west of town

ALICE, Tx — An Alice woman lost her life Wednesday morning after a train crashed into her vehicle just outside of Alice city limits, according to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Department of Public Safety.
The crash took place at 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 132 and Hwy 44.
Mallory said the woman, 46, was driving south in her Chrysler 300 with her 1-year-old granddaughter.
The train was traveling eastbound towards Alice at the time of the accident.
Mallory said the toddler had no injuries. The 46-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Families are being notified and the accident is being investigated by DPS.
This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.
