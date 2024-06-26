Alice woman killed in train collision west of town

ALICE, Tx — An Alice woman lost her life Wednesday morning after a train crashed into her vehicle just outside of Alice city limits, according to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Department of Public Safety.

Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department

The crash took place at 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 132 and Hwy 44.

Mallory said the woman, 46, was driving south in her Chrysler 300 with her 1-year-old granddaughter.

The train was traveling eastbound towards Alice at the time of the accident.

Mallory said the toddler had no injuries. The 46-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Families are being notified and the accident is being investigated by DPS.

