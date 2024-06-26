Watch Now
Alice woman killed in train collision west of town

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 26, 2024

ALICE, Tx — An Alice woman lost her life Wednesday morning after a train crashed into her vehicle just outside of Alice city limits, according to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place at 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 132 and Hwy 44.

Mallory said the woman, 46, was driving south in her Chrysler 300 with her 1-year-old granddaughter.

The train was traveling eastbound towards Alice at the time of the accident.

Mallory said the toddler had no injuries. The 46-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Families are being notified and the accident is being investigated by DPS.

