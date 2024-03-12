Alice Water Restrictions

The City of Alice entered Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan on Monday, March 11.

Part of the water restrictions include watering lawns depending on a resident's address.

Residents with an even number address can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Those with odd numbers are on Saturday and Wednesday.

Information on the water restrictions can be found on the City of Alice's social media page.

The City of Alice entered Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan on Monday, March 11. It's the second time those restrictions have been implemented this year.

According to Alice City Manager Michael Esparza, the Drought Contingency Plan information was sent out via social media, but some residents and businesses were unaware of the restrictions.

Esparza said they put out notices through their websites, social media, and the new media to inform residents.

Alice's water restrictions are similar to those of Corpus Christi. The one difference between the two cities is lawn care. For Alice – is the city’s restrictions include limiting landscape irrigation to designated days that coincide with your home address.

In Alice – watering days are determined by a resident’s address. Those with addresses that end with an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Those with odd-numbered addresses are on Saturday and Wednesday.

In Corpus Christi, residents can only water once every other week on their trash pick-up day.

These water restrictions have been available to the public, however, not everyone was aware.

Raquel Vera works with a local school district and is off for spring break. Normally, she would water her plants and yard after work three times a week. But since she’s had the days off, she’s been watering her plants earlier.

She said she didn’t know about the restrictions until KRIS 6 News Reporter approached her. Now that she knows, she’ll be following them closely. She said water is very important to everyone.

“In reality, it is important. Because there are times that we waste water just to waste it. We don’t think of the consequences of what can happen in the future,” Vera said.

While Vera had just learned of the restrictions through word of mouth, another Alice resident saw the notice on social media.



Nancy Ramirez said she understands the need to be aware of what’s happening in town. However, she doesn’t always have time for social media and was not aware that the City had placed restrictions before Monday.

“I can’t really say that I’ve been impacted by it. I do follow. I do see when the city puts out these restrictions and ordinances. I just kinda follow,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she’s usually at work, plus she doesn’t have much landscape at her home, so their rules can easily be followed.



City officials said they’ll keep residents posted on when the restrictions are lifted.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.