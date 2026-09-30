Alice Volunteer Services seeks secure drop box after donation thefts resume at thrift store

ALICE, Texas — Donation thefts have resumed at the Trash and Treasures Thrift Store in Alice, and volunteers are calling on the community for help funding a solution.

I previously reported in August on thefts at the thrift store, which directly funds the Alice food pantry. Following that reporting, thefts decreased — but they have since ramped up again.

The correct time to leave donations is when thrift store volunteers are present, Monday through Wednesday. However, not everyone is able to drop off during that window.

Alice Volunteer Services President Bonnie Whitley said staffing limitations make after-hours donations vulnerable.

"We understand there are a lot of folks that the only time they can leave their donations is after hours. And so the only problem with that is we don't have somebody manning this facility 24/7," Whitley said.

Volunteers have been working on a solution.

"We've discussed this, we've had a little round table discussion and decided what we really need is a very secure drop box like other places use," Whitley said.

Whitley said drop boxes like the one they are searching for are not cheap, and any financial help from the community would be greatly appreciated.

Alice resident Catherine Brunn said a drop box sounds like the right answer.

"I think it's important. I believe that, um, this really does help a lot of our community, um, families that, um, are less fortunate here in Alice. Um, those that are coming in here and stealing things, they definitely do need some kind of a dropbox," Brunn said.

Cameras are rolling on the food pantry at all times, and volunteers say efforts are constantly being made to protect donations. The thrift store and food pantry are asking the community for help in any way possible so they can continue serving Alice residents.

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