Alice veterans honor the living and the dead at United Veterans Burial Association event

ALICE, Texas — Alice's veterans — both living and dead — were honored on Veterans Day as the United Veterans Burial Association held its final event of the year.

The event is put on completely by veterans, for veterans, as a way to focus on the shared brotherhood.

"A wise man once said, a house divided will not stand. That's so true. It takes all of us," Gilbert Trevino said.

Service to the country can take a toll, and often it can only be understood by others who have served.

"No one ever wants to talk about the countless birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries missed, having to watch your kids grow up through photographs or video calls, saluting that flag that's draped over a casket as they load up your brother or sister to send them back home," Jerrit Herring said.

As the saying goes, "freedom is never free," and it never has been. On Veterans Day, we honor those who have sacrificed for this country to be what it is, and it is vital to ensure they are honored the way they deserve.

"Veterans Day is extremely important because it's all about keeping the legacy alive. And remembering those who are doing what they need to do to keep this country free and the greatest nation that we have," Herring said.

The sacrifice of the brave men and women who serve our country should be noticed not just on Veterans Day — but every day.

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