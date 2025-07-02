Alice Rotary Club partners with local fireworks stand to fund student scholarships

A fireworks stand in Alice is doing more than just lighting up the sky this Fourth of July - it's helping to ignite educational opportunities for local students through a special partnership with the Alice Rotary Club.

The collaboration between Noel's Fireworks Stand and the Alice Rotary Club will direct all proceeds from fireworks sales toward scholarships and local projects, providing crucial financial support for students pursuing higher education.

"Any, any money at all helps," said Ashley Alaniz, a 2023 graduate from Alice High School who received a scholarship from the Alice Rotary Club to support her studies at the University of Texas in Austin.

"This money helped me so much especially with purchasing books and course packets that a lot of college students know really adds up in money," Alaniz said.

For many students, the financial burden of college can be overwhelming, even with working parents. Alaniz understands this challenge firsthand.

"It would be very hard because then you'd have to pay for a lot of your education out of pocket. And since college really isn't that cheap and especially considering your financial situation," Alaniz said.

The Alice Rotary Club has been providing scholarships for 85 years, recognizing the growing financial challenges students face.

"It's important because sometimes kids don't have enough money. And with the prices of everything going up," said Belinda Garza, Alice Rotary Club President.

The idea for the partnership came when Noel Saenz approached Garza about using his fireworks stand to support a good cause.

"It's not just another firework stand," Garza said.

Garza encourages community members to support the initiative, emphasizing its broader impact.

"I want to invite everybody come in because it's not for us. It's for the community," Garza said.

For students like Alaniz, these community efforts represent more than just financial assistance.

"It's very important because you're making the investment in your students, in your children," Alaniz said.

Noel's Fireworks Stand is located in Rancho Alegre at the intersection of Range and Beam Station and will remain open until Friday at midnight.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

