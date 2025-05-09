Alice residents clean up after powerful winds cause significant damage

Residents in Alice are assessing the damage after powerful straight-line winds tore through the community Thursday, May 8th, ripping roofs off businesses and knocking down trees.

"Last night it was scary. It was real. It was scary," said Bonnie Vidrio, an employee at The District Grub and Social.

Vidrio has lived in Alice for two decades. She said she had never been so frightened by a weather event.

"If that wasn't a tornado and did all this damage to this city, can you imagine a tornado. I don't ever want to have to go through that again. It's bad. It's bad. The damage - what it was and for it not to be a tornado was bad," said Vidrio.

After her power was restored at home Friday, May 9th, Vidrio went to help with cleanup efforts at The District. On her drive, she witnessed broken trees and debris scattered throughout the community.

"I don't believe it - that a tornado didn't hit that was bad. If that wasn't even a tornado I don't want to go through one. Cause it was scary, and it was bad," said Vidrio.

Despite the tornado-like damage, weather experts confirmed no actual tornado touched down in the area.

"We've seen zero signs of a tornado. On radar signature there's no signs of a tornado either. It's all straight-line wind damage that's all we're seeing out here so far," said Cory Mottice, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

Mottice explained that straight-line winds can cause destruction comparable to tornadoes.

"You can have significant damage - that you're seeing here - just from straight-line winds. Especially when you get an excess of a 100 miles an hour. It's the same winds speed you're dealing with in tornados," said Mottice.

Joey Buentello, co-owner of The District Grub and Social, was at his business with an employee when the severe weather struck.

"My vehicle started shaking. We were going to make a run inside and when I told her let's try to go inside. We'll be safer in there - the roof ripped off. Right when I said that," Buentello said.

The Alice native described the experience as overwhelming.

"To see it stop in a matter of seconds - it's something. It's something you always see on tv and you always say 'man.' You feel bad for the people but when you experience for yourself it's heartbreaking," said Buentello.

Buentello lives on the northside of Alice. He said he only had rain and the power go out. Nothing like the south side of town.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are visiting affected neighborhoods in Alice. Residents needing assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

