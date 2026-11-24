ALICE, Texas — Neighbors in Alice say they face a crucial gap in their fight against cancer: There is no cancer treatment center nearby.

While out in the community, I ran into Danny and Nelda Perez, who have been married for nearly 50 years. Nelda has been by Danny's side through his battle with colon cancer three years ago, and she's standing by him once again now that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The problem the couple faces is the lack of cancer treatment centers in Alice. With no option close to home, the Perezes travel to Corpus Christi frequently to get Danny the help he needs, putting an even bigger strain on their wallet.

"We really need a clinic here. We have to go to Corpus every 2 weeks, twice on Tuesday for the main chemo, and then they hook him up to a chemo bag, and he has to go Thursday to go remove it," the Perezes said.

During their visits to these cancer centers, the Perezes always run into other cancer patients from Jim Wells and Duval County.

"I mean, we talk to different people, while we're there because it's, we're there for a few hours every two weeks. So, whoever's sitting next to us, you know, we talk and there's a lot of them, you know, — further down the road people that — are suffering right now," the Perezes said.

Like other cancer patients, Danny lost all of his hair during chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He's now happy his hair is growing back.

Glenda Shult can relate. Shult, who works at the Alice Municipal Golf Course, is now in remission. She says having to travel for appointments, sometimes as far as San Antonio, leaves her tired and takes up most of her day.

"I could have at least probably maybe worked. You know, gone to treatment and come back here and worked a little bit instead of taking the whole day off and missing out on that time," Shult said.

Those in the community made it clear that a cancer center in Alice used to exist. Seeing one return would make our neighbors' cancer battles a whole lot easier.

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