Alice resident Anita Vela celebrates 100th birthday with mariachi surprise and city honor

ALICE, Texas — Anita Vela, a longtime Alice resident, nurse, and mother, turned 100 years old Monday, and the city made sure she knew just how much she means to the community.

Friends and family gathered at WellMed to celebrate the milestone, and when Vela walked through the door, she was surprised by the Ben Bolt Badger Mariachi Band, who played "Las Mañanitas" in her honor.

Alice resident Anita Vela turns 100 and gets a mariachi surprise from her community

"It was a big surprise I thought they were just gonna give me a slice of cake," Vela said.

Vela spent her career as a nurse, dedicating her life to caring for others. But her family says her most important role has been as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is the matriarch of a sprawling family that includes 6 children, 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 62 great-great-grandchildren. Many traveled from as far away as Michigan to wish her a happy birthday.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco presented Vela with a certificate honoring the milestone and thanked her for being a proud member of the Alice community and for the person she is.

Matthew Roberts Mayor of Alice Cynthia Carrasco handing Anita Vela a certificate for 100th birthday

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