Alice receives $1 million grant to improve water tower upkeep and maintenance

ALICE, Texas — Alice is set to receive $1 million in grant funding to improve the upkeep and maintenance of three of its water towers — a project nearly three years in the making.

The funding will go toward interior and exterior work on the towers, which officials say will improve the quality and taste of water throughout the city.

Desiree Canchola said the improvements are long overdue.

"We're excited because this is gonna be for the inside and the outside, um, of the water tanks. So it always improves the quality of our water throughout our city and um the last major renovation that we did was back in 2003."

Officials say providing clean water is a top priority in the community and essential to a better quality of life in Alice.

If you have concerns about Alice's water supply, reach out directly at matthew.roberts@kristv.com.

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