Alice police warn of rental scam circulating on TikTok

ALICE, Texas — Alice police are warning residents about a rental scam circulating on TikTok featuring a three-bedroom home falsely advertised for rent.

A post on the platform shows a photo of a three-bedroom, one bath home listed for $1,200 a month, along with a phone number with a 202 area code for interested renters to call.

The Alice Police Department says the home is not for rent and is asking residents not to call the number listed in the post.

Anyone who has already called the number and believes they are a victim of the scam is asked to contact the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186.

Alice Police Department Facebook page

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!