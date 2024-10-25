Alice PD searching for suspect involved in two drive-by shootings

The Alice Police Department is searching for Izaiah Salinas who was involved in two drive-by shootings Thursday, October 24.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, the drive-by shootings took place 5 minutes apart, starting at roughly 8:50 p.m. on Thursday. One of the shootings was on Cameron Street and the second on Easterling Street.

Garcia said Salinas was pursuing another vehicle on Cameron Street when he fired a weapon at the vehicle in front of him. Bullets hit a house on Cameron Street.

The chase continued onto Easterling Street, when the vehicles got near an apartment complex on Easterling, Salinas got off his vehicle and fired at the second car, hitting another car unrelated to the chase, Garcia said.

Salinas was recently released from the Jim Well County jail. Garcia said the night Salinas was released from jail he is alleged to have committed another crime.

He is currently on the run. Alice PD is searching for him - all officers have been called in to assist in the search.

Nearly 40 officers from Alice PD, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the JWC Constable Precinct 1 Office are involved in the manhunt.

Salinas has warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from Thursday nights shootings.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Salinas should call 911 immediately. Garcia said anyone harboring Salinas will be arrested.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.