Alice nursery discuses plant and lawn care during water restrictions

As Spring kicks off and with drought restrictions ongoing, caring for our plants and lawns has become a daunting task.

Amalia Morin, who has lived in the Northside of Alice more than 50 years, said she loves everything about her neighborhood. But, one of her biggest loves is plants.

Plant and lawn care during water restrictions

"We don't have as many plants as we used to have. When the water is restricted we try to whatever means - left over water from the dehumidifier,” Morin said.

With no rain and the cold weather South Texas experienced in recent months, many of her plants died.

Morin, the plant lover, has plans to pick up a few plants less likely to die during droughts.

"We just do our best to keep them alive,” she said.

Neighborhood News reporter Melissa Trevino stopped by The Landscape Guy and Nursery. Ashley Rivera co-owns the business for eight years. She said the biggest tip for customers is simple.

"Water more in-depth to the root versus an irrigation system that's just on top. I would try to get that root saturated. So, when the heat comes throughout the day the grass has that water already,” Rivera said.

She cautioned all in the Coastal Bend to not violate water restrictions.

Instead, she suggested people in every neighborhood to find plants native to South Texas, which include lantanas, yucca rostrate, cactuses and knock-out roses.

"They tolerate cold weather as well. And after they've been planted and rooted pretty well. I mean - it's little to no watering,” Rivera said.

The Alice business owner also recommended plant lovers find other ways to water plants.

It may surprise some, but Rivera does not recommend anyone using water from laundry or mopping floors. The main reason? Harsh chemicals.

Rivera suggests collecting water from air conditions, a watering bucket, or using a drip irrigation system. She also said she’s seen more neighbors xeriscaping - a style which requires little or no irrigation.

“Your yard will come back, don’t be worried. This is all going to go away soon. Hopefully, get some rain,” she said.

