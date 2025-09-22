In the birthplace of Tejano music, local musicians are working to ensure this cultural tradition continues to thrive for future generations.

Albert Canales' love for Tejano started at a young age in Alice, where he grew up surrounded by the music.

"I grew up around it. I used to follow my uncle's band where my band played and be with a lunch box pretending it was an accordion," Canales said.

Alice musicians continue to keep Tejano music alive

He listened to musicians like Ruben Naranjo, Jaime y Los Chamcos, and Albert Zamora. When he was a teenager, his grandparents bought him his first accordion.

"I got into Tejano music mainly because where I'm from which is Alice, Texas. It's considered the birthplace of Tejano music," Canales said.

For Canales, Tejano comes from the heart, and preserving the tradition is essential.

"It's really important to keep it going that way the tradition keeps going. It keeps the area relevant," he said.

That's why he started the band Conjunto Oro in the late 90s. The group tours the United States and Mexico, making sure Tejano is never forgotten.

"To show people we're around. We're still here. That we're still active. No matter what it would still be here. Even though they say it's dead, it's not. It'll always be here," said Andrew Ramos, the band's bajo sexto player.

Ramos said he was forced into the music industry by his father, but he's grateful for that push.

"It's a different world once you're up there. Everything stops. You just focus on the crowd," Ramos said.

For him and many others, Tejano brings relief from day-to-day struggles and serves as a fond reminder of the past. The musicians are happy to represent Alice and help keep the Tejano culture alive.

"It's very important to keep it going and leave the legacy behind," Canales said.

Tejano will continue to be a music style passed down for generations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!