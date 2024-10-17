Alice Mayor addresses topics of growth and development at State of City

Alice Mayor spoke at the State of the City on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The message growth and development.

Alice mayor says one of the city's challenges is the streets and infrastructure.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco stood in front of a large crowd on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 8621 and spoke about the city’s growth and the challenges of that growth.

Carrasco said the growth is good for the town and its residents. Money stays locally and fuels the excitement for more businesses to open in the city, like Chick-fil-A, which officially opened in 2023.

The mayor and city council members are working for a brighter future and looking at different avenues to help with current and future projects, especially for the city’s most challenging topic.

“The actual state of the city is - we do have a balanced budget. We’re doing good. The one thing that we still have challenges finding the extra funds to do our streets and infrastructure, but Overall, we’re doing good. We’re coming along slowly but surely,” Carrasco said.

To help with the challenges, the city was able to acquire a grant from their congresswoman that has helped target specific areas around Alice.

Carrasco said she is excited about her current term because her first term was a major challenge as the world was still combating COVID.

