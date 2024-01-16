Alice ISD school board, community members talk money for new football stadium

Alice ISD looking to propose a multi-million dollar bond to finance a new football stadium.

Alice Memorial Stadium is nearly 80 years old.

An inspection of the stadium revealed it needs major repairs.

The Alice Independent School District board is considering an almost $45 million bond to build a new facility to replace Memorial Stadium because after more than 80 years it needs major repairs.

Members of the Alice ISD School Board met on Monday to talk about a $45-million debt capacity associated with building a new football stadium.

According to a financial consultant who spoke to board members, the amount available doesn’t necessarily total the cost to build a stadium.

Alice businessman Danny Haigood moved his family to Alice in 1979. He said he did because the school and its athletic department were good.

“This stadium is 77 years old. It’s just outlived its normal life and it needs so many repairs. We feel like it’s just best to move on and build a new stadium,” Haigood said.

As a member of the Stadium Task Force - Haigood took a tour of the iconic stadium. The tour, Haigood said, revealed the stadium looks good until you see things up close.

District leaders requested an inspection which concluded the stadium’s foundation has gaps between the columns, unsecured benches, mold in the locker room, and detached and rusted railings among other things.

Board members asked questions about financing during Monday’s school board meeting.

The financial consultant said if the district acted now - taxpayers would not see an increase in the Interest and Sinking Tax Rate.

The board still must decide if it should move forward with a new stadium, where it would go, how it would look, and just how much to spend.

The school board urges the community to tour Memorial Stadium.

So far, they have not decided if they will put the proposal on the ballot yet.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.