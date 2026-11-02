Alice ISD cuts ribbon on new Memorial Stadium as undefeated Coyotes enter new era of football

ALICE, TX — The ribbon has been cut on Alice ISD's new Memorial Stadium, ushering in a new era for the community with one Coyote football home game left this regular season.

The new 6,000-seat stadium represents more than a venue for Friday night football. Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Anayisa Trevino said the facility signals a fresh start for the district.

"This is demonstrating to the community that we're ready, we're open, our doors are open to the new season of life here in Alice. It's a new chapter," Trevino said.

The stadium is already creating opportunities for the city and surrounding communities, drawing major events to Alice.

"We already are hosting big events like the 3A area marching band competition. A lot of schools are interested in hosting conference play for football and all kinds of events, so this is going to bring opportunity to the city as well," Trevino said.

For the people of Alice, the stadium also represents the ability to continue community traditions.

"I think there was just, it was so special, all those people working together for not the stadium, but for the collective unit, you know, the family that we build here in Alice," Alice High School student Matthew Caanen said.

The Alice Coyote football team did not play a single game at home last season. After being battle-hardened on the road, the Coyotes are now sitting at an impressive 9-0 on the season, with one final regular season game against Zapata on Friday.

With 6,000 seats and even more memories to be built at the new Memorial Stadium, the future of Alice and Coyote Nation is now.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!