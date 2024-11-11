Alice ISD coach receives orders for deployment

Alice ISD teacher and coach Martin Martinez received orders to deploy.

Martinez is an Army reservist who will leave behind everything to serve his country once again.

Sacrifice - a word that has a different meaning for one Alice Independent School District coach who’s leaving much behind as an American soldier.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the school district and the community as William Adams Middle School Teacher and Coach Martin Martinez leaves everything behind to serve his country.

"But when duty calls - you know - our obligation - I'll fulfill my obligation when I have to,” Martinez said.

The 51-year-old recently received orders for deployment.

Instead of Coach Martin Martinez, he’ll be Sgt. First Class Martin Martinez for the next year or so.

Martinez said his community to our country and his neighbors makes the sacrifice worthwhile.

“The sacrifice I have to make - I'm going to be leaving my family and my students - of course - that I care about and all the coaches and all the community that prays for me,” Martinez said.

Martinez joined the Army in 1996 and has already been deployed several times.

He’ll report to Fort Cavazos near Waco this time and then head overseas for his assignment.

He can’t say where he’s being deployed to because it’s what he calls a “hostile environment.”

The news of Martinez’s deployment began to spread quickly, and it was received with mixed emotions.

“But, number one - just proud. More proud-full than anything to be a part of and be associated with a man of that character,” said Joe Richard Castellano, Alice ISD Athletic Director.

Castellano said one of the duties of Martinez’s rank is to be a role model and always be ready to make sacrifices.

"Sacrifice - to me it means you go above and beyond doing the call of duty,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he is proud to be in the Army and is willing to represent veterans who served before him, for active members, and - most importantly - for his country.

Martinez will leave behind his wife of 24 years and their six children.

"There's things out there that are bigger than the game of football. That are bigger than sports. For him to sacrifice the ultimate - which is to serve and defend your country in which ever manner. I just think that's the ultimate coyote - the ultimate man,” Castellano said.

Coach Martinez said he’s grateful for the community’s support as he heads overseas. He asks the community to pray for his safe return and those of other around the world.

